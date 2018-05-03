Mosaic Logistics acquires IQ Freight Management Services

Toronto ON — Mosaic Logistics announced it has acquired IQ Freight Management Services.

IQF is a third party logistics (3PL) company specializing in domestic LTL through it customized LTL management technology.

Along with the purchase of IQF, Mosaic acquired exclusive rights to their LTL management technology.

“We will be implementing this software in Mosaic in the coming months in order to modernize our operations and increase our value proposition to our customers,” said Jacquie Meyers, owner of Mosaic.

“This acquisition gives Mosaic clients access to an extremely valuable transportation management software to run their logistics business at no cost to them,” she added. “This is not a typical broker portal, this is actually a TMS that they can use to manage Mosaic orders and orders from other carriers as well. All of this with a team of customer service and dispatch professionals on the other side of the technology.

“We like to say that it’s technology when you want it, people when you don’t.”

According to Meyers, IQF’s proprietary TMS; allows their LTL customers to manage their own carriers alongside the IQF service offering. “They grew quickly because of their unique value prop; TMS software and the expertise of their 3PL team behind the software.”

She added that the acquisition is a perfect fit for Mosaic because they have always focused on cross border LTL, TL and flatbed, “And now this gives us the expertise in domestic LTL alongside proprietary software for our customers. The response from our clients has been exceptional so far, so we’re pretty excited about it.”