Montreal terminal to convert to hybrid vehicles

Montreal, QC — The Quebec government is providing financial assistance of up to $ 1.4 million to Termont Montréal for the conversion of 57 terminal tractors into hybrid diesel-electric vehicles using stop-start technology automatic.

Automatic stop-start technology is an electrical system that turns off the engine of terminal tractors when they are stationary, while keeping the cab and the vehicle’s electronic and computer systems functional.

“The Government of Quebec is proud to support this innovative project that will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the Port of Montreal when handling containers,” said François Bonnardel, Minister of Transport and Minister responsible for the Estrie region. “This important initiative, launched by Termont Montréal, demonstrates the leadership of Quebec companies and is a concrete gesture aimed at ensuring greater energy efficiency in the transportation of goods.”

“As a key supply chain partner in the Port of Montreal and Quebec, our Termont team is ready to go further to achieve sustainable and profitable results,” added Madeleine Paquin, president of Termont Terminal Inc., Termont Montreal Inc., and CEO of Logistec Corporation. “It’s a constant effort that requires openness, ingenuity and collaboration. We are pleased that the Québec government is supporting our efforts and is very proud to become the first port operator in the world to convert its entire fleet into hybrid vehicles, thereby making a real contribution to the prosperity of our communities. ”