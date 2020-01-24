Montreal terminal orders four ship-to-shore cranes

Montreal, QC – Montreal Gateway Terminals Partnership (MGT) have ordered four Liebherr ship-to-shore (STS) cranes for its Cast Container Terminal in Montreal to help with increased container traffic.

With the increase in container traffic expected to continue, as it has at the port for a number of years, MGT has said that investment in quality infrastructure is key to handling this demand in the future.

The cranes will be able to easily handle the largest container vessels currently visiting at the Port of Montreal and are future proofed to handle much larger vessels of up to 21 container rows across the deck.

The new equipment is scheduled to be delivered in the third quarter of 2021.

MGT has previously sourced five STS cranes and 18 rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes from Liebherr since 1997.

David Griffin, managing director – sales with Liebherr Container Cranes, said: “We are delighted with this latest order from MGT. It is very rewarding for us to see the existing Liebherr equipment help drive productivity at MGT and we are looking forward to seeing these new cranes, along with the recently delivered ten ERTGs, provide many decades of exceptional service to MGT.”

The cranes have a safe working load of 65 tonnes under twin lift spreader with an outreach of 55.38 m, a span of 15.24 m and a backreach of 18.29 m.

To allow the equipment to move and operate on two interconnected angular berths, each feature a curve going gantry system.

Michael Fratianni, CEO of MGT, added: “MGT is very pleased to team up once again with Liebherr for this important investment in energy-efficient cranes that will support our efforts to optimize productivity and improve our service offering to our customers.”