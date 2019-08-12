Montreal port to receive $18.5M for transportation upgrades

Montreal, QC — The Federal government announced an investment of $18.5 million for a project to increase transport efficiency, capacity, and security by reducing waiting times and bottlenecks for container movements at the Port of Montréal.

The project consists of:

an IT system for truck logistics that allows drivers to register for access to the port’s terminals, thus increasing the flow of traffic;

building a railway bridge outside the truck entrance to improve truck traffic at the port;

deploying a series of electronic signs on the port lands that will provide real-time information for truck drivers; and

developing an intelligent communications network to reduce truck traffic in the vicinity of the port.

“Our government is investing in the Port of Montréal’s physical and digital infrastructure to stimulate economic growth, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that Canada’s transportation networks remain competitive and efficient,” stated Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport. “The investment at the Port will also help reduce congestion and truck traffic in and around its various terminals.”

Garneau also announced $600,000 in funding for the University of Montreal to assess the impacts of climate change on the Port of Montreal’s infrastructure and determine its resilience to the effects of climate change.

This funding is a part of Transport Canada’s five-year, $16 million Transportation Assets Risk Assessment initiative to better understand climate risks to federally owned transportation assets and potential adaptation solutions.

“It is vital that climate change and its impact are taken into account to protect our future, and I am proud that our community, through the University of Montreal, contributes to this important project to ensure that the Port of Montreal is well prepared,” said Rachel Bendayan, MP for Outremont. “Our research teams in Outremont will keep working on increasing the resilience to natural and climatic risks of the Port of Montreal.”