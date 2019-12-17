Montreal Port to offer exhibit on the shipping cycle of goods

Montreal, QC — A new free exhibition at the Port of Montreal’s Grand Quay invites visitors on a physical and digital adventure to discover the shipping cycle of goods from their point of departure to their final destination.

Starting Saturday, December 21, the All aboard! exhibition will offer an interactive, educational and fun way to learn a bit more about port activities and trades. The exhibition is designed for everyone age 7 and up.

The goal of the exhibition is to discover port activity through eight entertaining and informative stations. This is accomplished by getting the goods to their destination as quickly as possible and meeting the challenges that arise along the way.

Station 1 — Mission

The first station invites visitors to choose a mission: organize the import or export of goods and bring them to their destination by choosing one of three main types of goods, namely containers, dry bulk or liquid bulk.

Station 2 — Logistics

What activities happen daily at the Port? Here we discover how diversified the fleet is that calls at the Port and how the Port of Montreal compares to other ports in the world. Visitors are invited to plan their trip and see the results of the simulation on a big screen.

Station 3 — Navigation

Sailing on the St. Lawrence is a unique and difficult experience. Got to get around the obstacles by experimenting with the navigation simulator!

Station 4 — Stevedoring

With the advances in technology, the stevedores’ work has considerably changed. They now use a range of equipment to transship goods, which can be discovered through a game that calls on visitors’ dexterity.

Station 5 — Port facilities

The Port of Montreal’s expansion is fascinating! Thanks to an augmented reality map of the Port, the full extent of this expansion can be seen in the development of Port infrastructure.

Station 6 — Environment

What actions are taken by the Port of Montreal team to preserve the environment? By crossing an “environmental container” visitors will be able to discover how ships power up electrically dockside and the measures taken to prevent spills.

Station 7 — Land transport

Freight transport at the Port is also done by truck and train. Thorough coordination of all these means of transport is not so easy, but it is necessary to efficiently route the cargo.

Station 8 — Goods

The journey is over when the goods are delivered.

Find out more at https://www.port-montreal.com/en/all-aboard.html