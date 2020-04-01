Montreal/Lake Ontario section of Seaway welcomes first ship

St. Lambert, QC – The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation (SLSMC) marked the opening of its Montreal / Lake Ontario section April 1, with the transit of the CSL Baie St. Paul through the St. Lambert Lock.

“With the COVID-19 outbreak, we are living in exceptional times. As the 2020 navigation season gathers momentum, we continue to witness a tremendous response by our employees and members of the broader marine community in overcoming a range of challenges” said Terence Bowles, President and CEO of the SLSMC. “The St. Lawrence Seaway provides an essential transportation service that literally feeds nations around the world, including Canada and the U.S., and supplies the inputs which keep many of our industries operating. We will strive to do our part during this difficult period.”

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation continues to work closely with Transport Canada, Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and many other authorities. A series of comprehensive practices and procedures are in place to manage risk and minimize all non-essential interactions between personnel in view of COVID-19.

The Seaway’s Welland Canal section opened on March 24th this year, eight days before the opening of the Montreal / Lake Ontario section. This hybrid approach respected the desire of the International Joint Commission to move record volumes of water out of Lake Ontario in order to provide relief to lakeshore communities battered by high water levels.