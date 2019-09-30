Montreal hosts e-commerce logistics conference

Montreal, QC — Quebec Minister of the Economy and Innovation Pierre Fitzgibbon opened the Innovation and the Impact of E-commerce on the Logistics Industry conference held at the Montreal Port Authority. Co-organized by CargoM and CEFRIO, the event brought together some 100 stakeholders and decision makers interested in the present state of affairs and future prospects of e-commerce for logistics companies in Quebec.

“Supported by more than 11,000 organizations and businesses, providing employment for some 100,000 people, the logistics industry generates significant spin-offs for the Québec economy and is essential to the smooth operation of all of Quebec’s business sectors,” said Pierre Fitzgibbon, Quebec Minister of the Economy and Innovation. “E-commerce has a huge potential for growth for every link of the supply chain and our government ensures that they fully benefit from it.”

During the conference, private companies and public organizations shared with participants their experiences and the results of their e-commerce initiatives. Canada Post, WIPTEC, Drakkar, City of Montreal and Jalon MTL presented their successes and outlined the challenges and issues they face at each link in the e-commerce supply chain.

CEFRIO took the opportunity to review the Quebec e-commerce logistics hub project, a mandate awarded to it by the Ministère de l’Économie et de l’Innovation, specifically aimed to evaluate new business models in e-commerce logistics. This initiative is part of the Government of Quebec’s action plan for the digital economy and one of its objectives, which is to provide retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers with the benefits of e-commerce, and to accelerate the transition of companies in the logistics sector to specialized e-commerce services.

“To set up the logistics centre specializing in e-commerce, the Ministère de l’Économie et de l’Innovation asked us to look into business models based on pooling logistics activities to assess the economic feasibility of warehousing infrastructure projects or shared logistics services,” said Michel Langelier, CEO, CEFRIO. “The objective is to achieve greater operational and commercial efficiency for companies engaged in e-commerce in local and international markets. The results, revealed today, are unequivocal: the technologies are available and to win the battle of e-commerce, logistics sharing is a viable and feasible option for Quebec SMEs.”

“The conference made it possible to demystify the impacts of e-commerce on the logistics industry,” said Mathieu Charbonneau, executive director, CargoM. “Changes in consumer practices, in the way they purchase goods and want to receive them faster and faster, have major repercussions on the supply chain. The growth prospects of e-commerce require us to implement innovative solutions with all supply chain partners so that we can maintain our role as an attractive and competitive hub.”