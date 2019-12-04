Montreal container port project gets $300M shot in the arm from CIB

Montreal, QC —The Canada Infrastructure Bank announced it is committing up to $300 million in financing to the Port of Montreal’s project to build a new container terminal in Contrecoeur.

The Canada Infrastructure Bank’s (CIB) financing demonstrates significant support for the expansion of the largest port in Eastern Canada, which must expand its activities to fully participate in national economic growth. This project will enable the port to meet the needs of the market in the coming decades.

“The Contrecoeur expansion will strengthen and diversify our trade with other countries,” said Pierre Lavallée, President and CEO of the CIB. “Given the Port’s central role in the Canadian economy, this wealth creation will have an impact on the entire country,” said

As part of a joint press conference with the Port of Montreal, Lavallée also highlighted the eco-responsibility of the Contrecoeur project. “The CIB is now participating in seven projects. They are in different sectors, different regions, and all have potential for green benefits. Without the Contrecoeur terminal, ships would have to travel to U.S. ports, which would increase GHG and air pollutant emissions.”

The Contrecoeur expansion will allow the Port of Montreal to increase its container handling capacity, according to Sylvie Vachon, president and CEO of the Port of Montreal. “We will be more competitive, which will strengthen Montreal’s role as a hub for maritime trade in Eastern Canada. This will support national economic prosperity through job creation and supply chain development,” she said.

According to the CIB, its financial commitment is a provision of long-term capital to bridge the gap between periods of construction, revenue growth and achieving profitability of the container terminal.

Canada’s new Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Catherine McKenna, welcomed the announcement. “The port’s infrastructure will be modernized using sustainable development planning to reduce the project’s greenhouse gas emissions. The new terminal for shipping containers will reduce capacity issues at the Port of Montreal, the largest port in Eastern Canada. In turn, this will strengthen Canada’s economy and international trade by helping importers and exporters get their goods to market faster.”

For his part, Transport Minister Marc Garneau pointed out that “Contrecœur’s project is central to the development of the Canadian supply chain and the Greater Montreal’s positioning as a gateway to the North American market.”