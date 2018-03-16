MOL welcomes Beluga Ace

Tokyo, Japan — Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has taken delivery of Beluga Ace, the first car carrier in the shipping line’s next-generation Flexie series.

Built at the Minaminippon Shipbuilding shipyard, the new ship marks a major advance in functionality, with six liftable decks, compared with two on most conventional car carriers, which MOL says allows Beluga Ace to more effectively meet demand from shippers of more diversified vehicles; as well as high and heavy cargoes.

The hull design is a complete departure from current car carriers, says MOL. Its rounded bow shape will minimise wind resistance and is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by about 2 percent compared to today’s car carriers and has been developed following joint research by MOL, MOL Techno-Trade, and Akishima Laboratories (Mitsui Zosen).

Beluga Ace is 199.9 m in length and has a breadth of 32.2 m. It can carry up to 6,800 standard cars