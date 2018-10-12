MOL completes trial of remote container tracking 

Tokyo, Japan — Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) announced that its group company MOL Consolidation Service (MCS) has successfully completed the trial transport of containers equipped with a remote container tracking management device on railway routes connecting China and Europe.

This device, by mounting inside the container, makes it possible to monitor cargo in transport using various equipment such as GPS, a temperature gauge, and an optical sensor.

Characteristics of the device

Information on the cargo such as its location, temperature, and humidity will be transmitted to the customer through email or via smartphone application

Light weight (130gm) and compact size (90mm long x 62mm wide x 26mm deep) enable anyone to easily attach it inside the container

Battery life is 70 days, making it suitable even for long-distance transport

Functions of the device

Customers can:

Track the location and route of the cargo in real time using GPS

Monitor vibration, temperature, and humidity inside container during transport

Monitor unauthorized opening and closing of the container during transport with an optical sensor

MCS conducted trials on three railway routes from central and south China to Europe (Ningbo-Poland/Ningbo-Germany/Shenzhen-Poland) in cooperation with a Chinese railway company and customers. The devices successfully transmitted periodic updates to the MCS server on the cargo position and conditions on all three routes, from the place of receipt to the final destination. Starting this fall, the company plans to start practical use of the devices, installing them in containers upon the request of customers. The device is expected to help reassure customers that their shipments will arrive on time and be safe from pilferage, giving them the convenience to monitor their cargo status.

This trial was conducted as one of the initiatives aimed at improving customer service through ICT and setting MOL Group logistics services apart from the competition. The group continuously provides stress-free services that meet various customer needs by providing innovative supply chain solutions.