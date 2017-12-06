Mohawk-Port Authority partnership helps bridge transport sector skills gap

Hamilton, ON — Mohawk College and the Hamilton Port Authority (HPA) have partnered to help connect students with employment in the transportation sector.

Hamilton’s transportation network is a major part of the city’s unique economic advantage, with access to road, rail, marine and air modes for the movement of goods. At the Port of Hamilton alone, more than 2,100 people work in a variety of transportation-intensive industries. Jobs in these companies require a sophisticated and evolving set of skills. Employees with these capabilities are in high demand, but the path to employment in some cases can be difficult to navigate.

Mohawk and HPA are pleased to announce the launch of a new Post-Graduate Certificate in Supply Chain Management, with the first students starting in January 2018. The program is designed to teach students about how goods flow within an organization, from raw material suppliers, to the end consumer. A new $20,000 tuition-support fund from HPA will directly assist local students enrolled in this program in the coming years. HPA is also working with port-located companies to create co-op and internship placements to complement the program.

“Ninety per cent of everything we touch has travelled by ship at some point. Management of the supply chain is a largely invisible yet vital function; companies that do it well can be up to 20 per cent more profitable,” said Hamilton Port Authority president and CEO Ian Hamilton. “Through this terrific partnership with Mohawk, we’ll ensure our local workforce is ready and able to support our city’s competitive advantage in transportation and logistics. Today’s supply chain graduates have an enormous opportunity to build a career that is in demand and highly valued in Canada and globally.”

Ron McKerlie, president of Mohawk College added: “Building and strengthening partnerships is a priority for Mohawk. We are proud to partner with the Hamilton Port Authority to support the needs of local employers and create more opportunities for the people of Hamilton.”