MNX Global Logistics to use Descartes for air cargo advance screening 

Waterloo, ON — Descartes Systems Group announced that MNX Global Logistics, a provider of transportation and logistics services, is using the cloud-based Descartes Air Cargo Advance Screening (Descartes ACAS) solution to comply with the new mandatory advanced security filing requirements for air cargo imports into the U.S.

Created to enhance security and provide visibility to cargo before it’s in the air, Air Cargo Advance Screening (ACAS) is a joint U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) program that requires data be submitted prior to loading at a foreign airport. On June 12, 2018, ACAS became mandatory for air forwarders and carriers following the conclusion of the voluntary compliance ACAS pilot program.

“MNX was one of the earliest adopters of the Descartes ACAS solution,” said Tom Belmont, Chief Operating Officer at MNX Global Logistics. “We serve customers in the life sciences, medical device, aviation, and technology sectors with challenging requirements for time-critical and secure-sensitive shipments. Descartes provides us with the technology platform to display innovation leadership, ensure cargo security, and lead the industry in standards for screening and moving high-value shipments around the world.”

The Descartes ACAS solution collects the required data elements, validates the data format and transmits it to CBP within the required timeframes. The solution uses the Descartes Global Logistics Network (Descartes GLN) to collect house bill information directly from air forwarders’ enterprise systems to file directly to CBP without manual intervention, which increases data accuracy and timeliness.

“We’re pleased to help MNX meet filing requirements for ACAS,” said Scott Sangster, VP Global Logistics Network at Descartes. “Along with MNX, we’ve been involved with the ACAS pilot since its inception, and Descartes’ solution has been built in close collaboration with CBP, TSA and leading, early-adopting air forwarders. We look forward to continuing to be a trusted service provider for MNX and the air cargo community.”