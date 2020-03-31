Mitigating impacts of COVID-19 on food trade and markets

Geneva, Switzerland — Amid measures taken to restrict the spread of COVID-19 around the world, governments need to minimize any potential impacts on the food supply chain, according to a joint statement by a group of United Nations organizations, adding that millions of people around the world depend on international trade for their food security and livelihoods.

“When acting to protect the health and well-being of their citizens, countries should ensure that any trade-related measures do not disrupt the food supply chain,” read the statement issued by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, along with the World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization.

“Such disruptions including hampering the movement of agricultural and food industry workers and extending border delays for food containers, result in the spoilage of perishables and increasing food waste. Food trade restrictions could also be linked to unjustified concerns on food safety. If such a scenario were to materialize, it would disrupt the food supply chain, with particularly pronounced consequences for the most vulnerable and food insecure populations.”

According to the statement, issued by the director generals of the three UN bodies, uncertainty about food availability can spark a wave of export restrictions, creating a shortage on the global market. “Such reactions can alter the balance between food supply and demand, resulting in price spikes and increased price volatility. We learned from previous crises that such measures are particularly damaging for low-income, food-deficit countries and to the efforts of humanitarian organizations to procure food for those in desperate need.

“We must prevent the repeat of such damaging measures. It is at times like this that more, not less, international cooperation becomes vital. In the midst of the COVID-19 lockdowns, every effort must be made to ensure that trade flows as freely as possible, specially to avoid food shortage.”