MGT orders 10 electric Liebherr rubber-tired gantry cranes

Montreal, QC — Montréal Gateway Terminals Partnership (MGT) announced that it has contracted Liebherr Container Cranes to deliver 10 new electric rubber-tired gantry cranes (ERTG). The electrically-operated, environmentally-friendly cranes will provide many benefits in terms of noise and emissions reduction, and will allow MGT to continue to offer its customers an exceptionally efficient and productive service. This investment follows the successful retrofitting in 2016 of two existing RTGs with a conductor bar system to allow for full electric operation.

MGT purchased its first Liebherr crane in 1997. Since then, MGT has procured additional cranes from Liebherr, including ship-to-shore cranes and RTGs, further cementing the working relationship between the two organizations. The conductor bar connection that will be used for this project is the Conductix Wampfler drive in L system, which ensures a quick engagement of the Liebherr RTGs with the conductor bar system. A ProfiDat data transfer system, which allows for accurate transmission of high data volumes in real-time quality, will also be included. The cranes will be fitted with diesel gensets allowing for operational flexibility and travelling between stacks.

The 10 new cranes, which will have a safe working load of 40.6 tonnes, will be able to handle six containers plus a truck lane wide, whilst stacking 1 over 5 high. Liebherr’s purpose-built, heavy-duty crane drive system Liduro will be on board, while the addition of an active front-end and LED lighting throughout will reduce electricity consumption. Productivity and safety aids including DGPS, automatic gantry steering, and anti-collision systems will also be included.

“This important investment in energy-efficient, state-of-the-art RTGs will serve to support MGT’s continuous efforts to optimize productivity and capacity at its terminals, while significantly reducing carbon and nitrogen dioxide emissions”, said MGT CEO Michael Fratianni. “This equipment upgrade program is the most recent in a series of initiatives undertaken by MGT to improve productivity and expand capacity in an environmentally responsible fashion. These investments are made with the objective of benefitting MGT as well as its key stakeholders, including its customers, employees, and the Port of Montréal community.”

“We are delighted to have teamed up with our longstanding partner, Liebherr Container Cranes, who over the last three decades have supplied us with high quality and very reliable container handling machinery,” commented Daniel Boyer, vice-president maintenance and engineering. “We look forward to commissioning the ERTGs in 2019. This new equipment will offer cost savings, environmental benefits and improve overall efficiency. The ERTGs will also dramatically reduce noise and extend equipment life.”

“MGT would like to recognize the Ministère des Transports, de la mobilité durable et de l’Électrification des transports for awarding MGT a $3 million grant as part of the Programme d’aide à l’amélioration de l’efficacité du transport maritime, aérien et ferroviaire en matière de réduction des émissions de GES and a $1 million grant as part of the Programme de soutien aux investissements dans les infrastructures de transport maritime.”