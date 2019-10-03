Metro Supply Chain Group acquires white glove delivery firm

Toronto, ON — Metro Supply Chain Group announced today that it has finalized an agreement to acquire Custom Delivery Solutions, a leading Canadian provider of end-to-end delivery solutions including white glove home delivery of ‘big and bulky’ products.

Founded in 2005, Custom Delivery Solutions (“CDS”) uses advanced technology to provide next-generation delivery efficiency and visibility for home furnishings and appliance brands and their retail partners across Canada.

“This strategic transaction further expands Metro’s ‘big and bulky’ fulfillment capabilities nationally,” said Chiko Nanji, Metro’s founder and Group Chairman. “Our retail and brand partners will have unprecedented direct-to-home access to their end consumers.”

Added Metro Group President, Martin Graham: “Custom Delivery Solutions has a reputation in Western Canada for providing real value and a great customer experience in the last mile. The company has a proven synergy with our Metro To Home brand and we’re very happy to welcome the team at CDS to our Metro family.”

Custom Delivery Solutions founder and President, Cedric George, is excited to be bringing his company’s expertise to Metro. “This is really a win for our customers, our employees and our company,” he says. “This deal truly enhances our ability to continue innovating in the last mile, and also provides us with access to Metro’s extensive network and world-class logistics capabilities.”