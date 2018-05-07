Metro awarded contract to supply logistics services for NS cannabis sales

Toronto, ON — Metro Supply Chain Group announced that its division Metro Green Logistics has been selected by the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) to be the exclusive provider of distribution services for the province’s cannabis sales operations. Metro Green Logistics is a specialist business supporting the needs of regulated and high value products. Metro Green Logistics will facilitate the supply chain from Licensed Producers to NSLC stores and will fulfill orders for cannabis purchased online.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of Nova Scotia’s strategy for cannabis sales for recreational use,” says Metro CEO, Chiko Nanji, adding “the NSLC is among the leaders in developing its Supply Chain Solution.”

“Metro provides the physical infrastructure, logistics expertise and implementation speed required for us to be ready when cannabis is legalized,” said Dave DiPersio, Senior Vice President & Chief Services Officer of the NSLC.