MercuryGate and Uber Freight announce partnership

Cary, NC — MercuryGate and Uber Freight announced they will make Uber Freight’s extensive carrier network available on MercuryGate’s platform, providing instant access to Uber Freight’s real-time pricing and guaranteed freight lane capacity.

“Shippers need reliable information to drive speed and efficiency in their 24/7 operations,” said MercuryGate president & CEO Joe Juliano. “By tapping into Uber Freight’s trusted carrier network, customers of all sizes can realize the benefits of a digital freight marketplace with access to real-time pricing and a vast network of available carriers and guaranteed capacity.”

MercuryGate is an innovative, cloud-based TMS provider, known across the transportation industry for offering streamlined software solutions that help businesses modernize operations. Uber Freight has transformed the way goods move by offering real-time freight management and enabling a more transparent freight marketplace.

“As part of this collaboration, shippers can depend on load coverage any hour of the day, seven days a week,” said Director of Uber Freight, Bill Driegert. “Users can price and tender immediately, spending less time looking for prices and capacity and more time and energy delivering value to their customers and improving their bottom line.”

The rates—based on data from Uber Freight’s extensive carrier network and proprietary pricing algorithms—move in accordance with market dynamics. The data on transparent market conditions can help logistics executives estimate and compare freight cost savings in advance of booking.