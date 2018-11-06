MCI to launch Sekstant – the reefer digitalization service

Tinglev, Denmark – The upcoming launch of Maersk Container Industry’s (MCI) Sekstant Global Guidance system for reefer digitalization is the company’s most significant technological breakthrough since the introduction of its Star Cool reefer. Drawing on many years of involvement in reefer connectivity, Sekstant provides container operators with accurate data at any point along the transportation chain.

“Whether on high seas on board a container vessel or inland carried on a truck, the data can be visualized on the shipper’s desktop and seamlessly integrated into their IT systems. This is a great leap forward in transparency and optimizing utilization,” explains Anders Holm, Global Head of Sales and Marketing at MCI.

The key to the concept’s effectiveness is that it stays online, using a centralized cloud architecture. The system is enabled by a state-of-the-art Smart Edge device that includes wide-band 4G LTE modem connectivity with global coverage.

Everything is incorporated into a single device and sharing one power supply with the reefer controller. Using the robust Linux OS platform, the device features Near Field Communication (NFC) and Bluetooth for mobile communication.

“All data transmissions are secured and encrypted. At the same time, the machine data MCI receives can now be processed and transmitted to Star Cool reefer users to give them previously unseen levels of transparency and guidance,” adds Anders Holm.

The Sekstant system is available to reefer operators from as little as USD 99 cents per container per month for the basic package. Depending on the range of services requested, the standard functions like GPS location, temperature readings and alarms can be expanded to include G-shock recording, ITI diagnostics stamps, replacing manual pre-trip inspections (PTI’s) and potentially automated government approvals, as well as remotely activated trip preparation.

Data capturing is used to support warranty handling while remote Controlled Atmosphere (CA) readings, sensor alarms and temperature control protect product quality. To optimize fleet management operations, Sekstant will even offer opportunities for geofencing, equipment condition status and reefer lifetime reports.

“We will be releasing a base range of functions in 2019, but we have plenty more in the pipeline. Additional functions will be developed in close cooperation with our customers, which will enable us to provide data-driven packages to support specific customer requirements,” says Anders Holm.

Connected containers present a unique opportunity for the company to tap into new services. MCI entering the connectivity market with its comprehensive expertise in the field of container technology will mark the first time a reefer original equipment manufacturer (OEM) offers a system of this kind directly to its customers. The machine data provided will realize vast digital synergies to further drive the company’s product evolution, to the benefit of operators and the broader reefer transport chain.