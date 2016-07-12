Maritime-Ontario Freight Lines Ltd. opens new Vancouver terminal

SURREY, B.C.–Maritime-Ontario Freight Lines Limited (“M-O”) announced the planned opening of its new Vancouver terminal and office located at 10288 Grace Road, Surrey, BC, in the Pacific Link Business Park, for the month of August 2016. According to M-O, this location has become synonymous as Metro Vancouver’s premier freight handling hub allowing for convenient access to the South Fraser Perimeter Road which links Deltaport Terminal to the west and the Trans-Canada highway to the east, with easy access to all points within Metro Vancouver, and with close proximity to both Canadian National and Canadian Pacific railways.

M-O said its state-of-the-art cross-dock facility features the latest in building technology & design. It is situated on a 16.42 acre site, with 8,600 square feet of office and warehouse comprising 78 truck level doors and 1 grade door ramp.

The site is fully paved, fenced, and lit, with manned security gates, card reader access and CCTV security camera

surveillance throughout yard, office and warehouse. Additionally, the facility has a backup electrical power generator

and on-site weigh scale, an important tool to ensure conformity to the stringent provincial and municipal vehicle weight

regulations, the company said.

M-O has been servicing western Canada for 15 years. The new Surrey facility “is a testimony to M-O’s commitment to

continually invest in infrastructure and demonstrates our commitment to better service our clients in the lower

mainland of British Columbia.” This follows other major investments in M-O’s IT platform in 2014; the opening of a

new $18.5 million dollar Moncton NB hub in October 2015 and recently announced purchase of 250 (53’) foot domestic

intermodal refrigerated and heated logistic equipped containers, coming on-line in the 3rd quarter of this year.