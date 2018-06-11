Marc Brazeau named president and CEO of the Railway Association of Canada

Ottawa, ON — The Board of Directors of the Railway Association of Canada (RAC) announced the appointment of Marc Brazeau as the new president and CEO of RAC. He will begin his duties on July 3, 2018. Brazeau succeeds Michael Bourque who was RAC’s President and Chief Executive Officer from April 2012 to November 2017. The Board of Directors wishes to thank Gérald Gauthier for having assumed the leadership of the RAC during an interim period from November 2017 to date.

“Marc brings to this position a diverse background of business experience, leadership and advocacy which will help to ensure RAC remains the voice of Canada’s railway industry,” said Sean Finn, executive vice-president of corporate services and chief legal officer at CN, and Chair of RAC’s Board of Directors. “Most importantly, Marc has demonstrated the ability to effectively lead a national industry association. We’re confident that his previous responsibilities and experience have prepared him for this role, and puts him in an excellent position to succeed.”

Brazeau has more than two decades of transportation industry association experience. Between 1995 and 2015, he worked for the Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA), where he spent more than seven years as the President and CEO. In that role, he implemented advocacy strategies, represented the association with elected politicians and senior government officials to defend the interests of its members, and liaised with media on all matters related to the Canadian automotive aftermarket industry.

He joins RAC from automotive paint and products distributor Uni-Select, where he held the position of Vice-President of Sales and Marketing since May 2015.

“Railways are the backbone of Canada’s world-class supply chain, as well as a safe and sustainable option for transporting goods and passengers,” said Brazeau. “I am looking forward to leading an association that’s known as an authority on issues related to Canada’s railway industry, and as a trusted advocate for its members.”

Brazeau holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Ottawa and a three-year Public Relations diploma from Humber College. In addition, he holds the internationally recognized Certified Association Executive (CAE) designation, which is built on abilities that demonstrate the essential skills of efficient and effective not-for-profit management. Brazeau is bilingual.