Manitoulin Transport acquires Kluane Freight Lines

Toronto, ON — Manitoulin Transport has purchased Kluane Freight Lines Ltd.’s book of business and formed a joint venture with Chief Isaac Group of Companies. Kluane Freight Lines is a First Nation-owned less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier based in Whitehorse and a member of Chief Isaac Group of Companies. Initially established to meet the need for dependable hauling north of Whitehorse, Kluane has become a leading supply chain provider in the region, servicing all of the Yukon, Whitehorse, Dawson City, Carmacks, Pelly Crossing, Stewart Crossing, and Mayo.

“Manitoulin Transport has a long history of partnership with Kluane and we know the business well,” said Jeff King, president, Manitoulin Transport. “It has an excellent reputation for providing quality ground transportation and warehousing. Kluane’s client base complements Manitoulin’s as we serve many of the same vertical markets including heavy equipment, mining, and oil and gas. These industries are key economic drivers for Northern Canada and Kluane is considered to be a trusted partner by many of the major players in these sectors.”

Included in the acquisition is Kluane’s Dawson City terminal and Edmonton and Whitehorse operations. Under the agreement, Kluane will be co-branded with Manitoulin Transport.

“Kluane has operated in the region for almost 40 years and is an expert in its field, experienced in dealing with harsh weather, challenging terrain and the diverse requirements of businesses in the area,” said King. “Its brand inspires confidence among the many remote communities that depend on Kluane to deliver essential goods safely.”

“We are excited to enter into a joint venture with Manitoulin,” said McGarry Selbee, president & CEO, Chief Isaac Group of Companies. “We believe Manitoulin’s depth of experience and broad portfolio of services will be of great value to the businesses and communities in the region. Manitoulin’s extensive coverage enables it to transport small to large freight within Canada and to any part of the globe. As well, its complete line of supply chain services from ground transportation to international freight forwarding, commercial moving, global time critical delivery, crating, warehousing, logistics and supply chain management, makes Manitoulin a true business partner to its customers and contributor to their success.”