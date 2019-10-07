Manitoulin Global Forwarding acquires U.S. logistics firm

Toronto, ON — Manitoulin Global Forwarding announced it has acquired Demark Global Logistics of Miami, Fla. U.S. The acquisition complements the purchase of N/J International Inc. of Houston, Texas in November 2018, and continues the expansion of MGF into the United States, strengthening its coverage, particularly along the Eastern Seaboard.

Established in 1991, Demark Global Logistics provides a full suite of logistics solutions including freight forwarding, customs brokerage, and warehousing. Specializing in logistics solutions for general commodities, textiles and furniture, Demark has an additional location in New Jersey, U.S., and a network of agents around the world.

“We are thrilled to welcome Demark Global Logistics into the ever-expanding Manitoulin family,” said Dwayne Hihn, president, MGF. “For nearly 30 years, Demark’s customers have relied on them for their global expertise and quality service. Demark, like Manitoulin, has built their business from the ground up, fully committed to doing what’s best for the customer, with a constant eye on predicting and meeting customers’ evolving needs, solving problems and getting the job done.”

“We are confident that our customers will be in excellent hands with MGF and will experience a seamless transition,” said Mirna Ramirez, president and chief executive officer, Demark Global Logistics. “It was important for us to hand over the reins of our family business to a reputable company that strives to make a difference for their customers.”

“Demark is a valuable addition to MGF given its strategic locations in the U.S. which enhances our ability to service all parts of the United States,” said Gord Smith, chief executive officer, Manitoulin Group of Companies. “A major benefit of this transaction for Demarks customers is that they now have easy access to all the global supply chain solutions provided by the Manitoulin Group of Companies. We look forward to partnering with them and contributing to their success.”