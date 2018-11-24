Manitoulin Global Forwarding acquires N/J International Inc.

Toronto, ON — Manitoulin Global Forwarding has acquired N/J International Inc. of Houston, Texas. N/J International is a global supply chain provider of fully integrated transportation and logistics solutions covering air and sea freight, warehousing, crating, distribution and supply chain management. This is the first acquisition Manitoulin Global Forwarding has made on U.S. soil.

“N/J International is a well-established service provider in the United States operating since 1982. They service some of the top companies in the Houston market in various industries,” said Dwayne Hihn, president, Manitoulin Global Forwarding. “N/J International complements our own service capabilities in the Canadian market. Manitoulin has become a trusted brand in Canada and for many years has been at the forefront of servicing some of the top global companies. Adding N/J International to the Manitoulin family was a natural choice given the strong business ties between Texas and Alberta and our countries in general. By combining our resources, capabilities, and relationships, Manitoulin is now positioned as the premier provider to the oil and gas and project sector on both sides of the border.”

Brian Fainter, the former president of N/J International, will serve as president for all U.S. sales and operations for Manitoulin Global Forwarding. “We believe this acquisition will benefit not only N/J International’s customers but any company seeking outstanding customer service, reliability, and corporate stability,” said Fainter. “Manitoulin has a sterling reputation, deep roots in Canada and more than fifty years’ experience servicing the Northern American market. Its impressive line-up of in-house resources including over 3,000 pieces of transportation equipment, and 80 terminals, make it capable of meeting every supply chain scenarios.”

“N/J International’s customers can feel confident that the quality of service they are accustomed to will continue at Manitoulin,” said Gord Smith, CEO, Manitoulin Group of Companies. “Also, they now have easy access to Manitoulin’s global coverage and broad service portfolio. This includes international freight forwarding, customs brokerage, crating, warehousing, global time-critical delivery, project logistics and heavy haul, office moving, ground transportation, and supply chain management. This provides a true one-stop-shop for all transportation and logistics needs across Canada and around the world.”

“We warmly welcome N/J International’s customers and employees,” said Hihn. “We are excited to demonstrate our capabilities to businesses in the United States. We understand the complexities and challenges of various industries and can expertly handle the most demanding projects.”