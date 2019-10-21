Manitoulin Global Forwarding acquires ACS Logistics

Toronto, ON — Manitoulin Global Forwarding (MGF) has acquired Associated Cargo Specialists (Canada) Inc., which operates as ACS Logistics, of Montreal, QC. The acquisition complements the recent North American acquisitions of Demark Global Logistics, (Florida), and N/J International Inc., (Texas). With this latest addition, MGF is now among the largest international freight forwarders in Canada.

Founded in 1986, ACS Logistics manages the international transportation needs of its customers through a network of more than 100 agents worldwide. ACS Logistics also offers shipping agency services and specializes in moving refrigerated cargo, and renewables, most frequently to Africa, South America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company is headquartered in Montreal, with additional offices in Halifax, and in Toronto.

“We extend a warm welcome to ACS Logistics,” said Dwayne Hihn, president, MGF. “This acquisition marks a major milestone for MGF, however, our goal is not just to be the biggest international freight forwarder in Canada, but to be the most reliable global shipping partner to our customers. This acquisition strengthens our ability to service different vertical markets across the globe.”

Said Dan Gleeson, president, Associated Cargo Specialists (Canada) Inc.: “We have worked hard for more than 30 years to establish ourselves as one of Canada’s most reliable international transport companies and I could not be more proud of our team. We are known in the industry for reliably handling the most complex and demanding shipping challenges. We have seen that Manitoulin shares our values and are confident our many loyal customers will continue to experience an exemplary standard of service with MGF.”

“Building out our coverage and service offerings through acquisitions is second nature to Manitoulin as we strive to be the best in all of our businesses,” said Gord Smith, chief executive officer, Manitoulin Group of Companies. “ACS Logistics customers now have easy access to the many additional offerings that the Manitoulin Group of Companies provides and a single, reputable partner that can meet all their transportation and supply chain needs.”

ACS Logistics will continue to operate under its own banner.