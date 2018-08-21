Maersk and Vopak to launch 0,5% sulphur fuel bunkering facility in Rotterdam

Copenhagen, Denmark — A.P. Moller – Maersk and Royal Vopak, an independent tank storage operator active in the heart of Rotterdam’s bunker environment, have agreed to this first joint initiative which will cater for circa 20% of Maersk global demand, enabling A.P. Moller – Maersk to deliver approximately 2.3mt per year.

As an anchor tenant in the modified facilities this agreement will enable Maersk, as well as any other interested third parties, to supply vessels trading with and inside Europe with compliant fuel. “We trust that this initiative will put to rest some of the concerns the industry has on fuel availability as well as secure our continued competitiveness in the market,” says Niels Henrik Lindegaard, Head of Maersk Oil Trading, a division of A.P. Moller – Maersk.

Member States within the International Maritime Organization, IMO, recently recognized that there are still some reservations and challenges relating to fuel handling and compatibility and this project plays a key role in providing A.P. Moller – Maersk with supply chain assurance looking at both quality and quantity of the compliant fuel. The facility, at Vopak Terminal Europoort, allows A.P. Moller – Maersk safely blending, storing and handling different fuel types to ensure full compliance with the 0,5% sulphur cap.

“We are very proud to serve A.P. Moller – Maersk with this dedicated 0,5% sulphur bunkering point in the heart of Rotterdam. With A.P. Moller – Maersk as an anchor customer, Vopak demonstrates the focus to position itself in the 0,5% sulphur fuels bunker market. We are dedicated to serve our customers to comply with the IMO 2020 regulations in the key global bunker hubs around the world,” says Hari Dattatreya, Global Oil Director Royal Vopak.

This long-term commitment with Vopak prepares A. P. Moller – Maersk for the paradigm-shift of the 2020 IMO rules on sulphur, which will be a game changer for the entire industry.