Maersk to offer street turn services in North America

Antwerp, Belgium, — Avantida, an E2Open company, announced that Maersk has started to offer street turn services on their platform in the United States and Canada. This represents Avantida’s first step into the U.S. and Canadian markets.

Empty container triangulation, or the interchange of an intermodal container outside of a marine terminal or yard (street turns), is a well-known activity in the US. By offering this on Avantida’s online platform, transporter and logistics companies are freed from the administrative hassle of having to request and process street turns manually. Through the automated request process offered by Maersk, dispatchers and planners requesting street turns will get an accurate, reliable response in a matter of minutes. According to Avantida, not only will they enjoy the time and cost savings of carrying out street turns, they will also benefit from a fully digital process and, undoubtedly, aid in reducing CO 2 emissions as these efficiencies help cut unnecessary truck miles.

“Both shipping lines and transporters continue to look for agile, cost-saving tools that can optimise their planning, and our platform has a proven track record of improving efficiency,” said Luc De Clerck, CEO, Avantida. “The platform has changed the way shipping lines in Europe are doing business, and after our launch in Mexico, it was a natural next step to introduce Avantida to the United States and Canada.”