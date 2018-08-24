Maersk Line goes live with CargoSphere for rate distribution

Chapel Hill, NC — CargoSphere, the neutral rate network for container shipping, today announced that Maersk Line has gone live with digital, fully-automated distribution of its contract rates and amendments.

Maersk Line, the world’s largest container shipping company, is now digitally distributing its rates to shipper, freight forwarder and NVOCC customers using CargoSphere eSUDS (electronic Smart Upload and Diagnostics Solution) and the CargoSphere Rate Mesh. A powerful solution that is highly complementary to Maersk’s online quoting solutions.

Benefits to customers of 100% digital rate distribution include time and cost savings, improved data accuracy, online access to timely rates for better decision making, faster reconciliation of invoices and faster quoting to customers for freight forwarders and NVOCCs.

Liezel du Toit, Senior Director, Senior Product Owner – Price to Contract, Maersk Line, said, “We are very excited that our collaboration with CargoSphere has allowed us to take this important step in making it easier for our customers. Our customers should be spending time on their business, not on updating our rates in their systems!”

Carsten Frank Olsen, Senior Director and Global Head of eCommerce at Maersk Line, said, “We’re pleased to offer 100% digital rate distribution on the CargoSphere platform to improve rate management efficiency to the industry. This move is part of the Maersk Line digital transformation and helps us to offer advanced, industry-leading digital solutions that improve the customer experience. Our customers require a faster and simpler way to manage freight rates and CargoSphere is delivering the advanced technology to achieve this.”

Neil Barni, Managing Director of CargoSphere, said, “Digital ocean rate distribution removes many of the manual processes that have acted as a drag on rates management for many years and I am thrilled to see our long-term vision coming to fruition. Having Maersk Line go live on the CargoSphere platform is a big signal of its intent to transform its own key processes and the industry solutions it takes to market. This is a win for productivity and the customer experience.”