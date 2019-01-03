Maersk Container Industry shifts focus to reefer technology

Copenhagen, Denmark — AP Moeller-Maersk subsidiary Maersk Container Industry (MCI) has decided to fully focus on growing its highly successful cold chain business, foregoing dry container manufacturing. Currently, one out of three refrigerated containers used in global perishable transportation uses Star Cool container technology manufactured by MCI. With the recent launch of Sekstant Global Guidance solutions, the company is entering the IoT space, transforming reefer operations through the use of operational data.

“MCI’s strategy is to grow in cold chain where our Star Cool technology is a clear leader. This growth requires focused investment in the best products and services,” explains Sean Fitzgerald, CEO of Maersk Container Industry. “By putting all of MCI’s resources on the cold chain business will ensure sustainable growth and continued investment in the best products and services for our customers.”

While the market for dry containers has been challenged and has been under enormous pressure for some time, reefer volumes continue to grow due to global demand for fresh produce and other commodities. Therefore, the decision to exit the dry container business has been taken, which unfortunately includes ceasing operations at the company’s production facility in Dongguan, China. The factory has already been idle since the beginning of December 2018.

“Regrettably, our decision to focus on the cold chain business will impact our factory in Dongguan which has been idle since the beginning of December due to the tough market conditions,” adds Sean Fitzgerald. “We are committed to taking care of our colleagues that are impacted by this difficult decision and we thank them for their dedication and hard work over the years.”

The decision will not impact any of MCI’s other facilities which will continue to operate as usual and support the needs of their customers.