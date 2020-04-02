Maersk completes $545 acquisition of warehouse company

Florham Park, NJ —A.P. Moller-Maersk announced that it has closed its acquisition of Performance Team, a US-based warehousing and distribution company.

The addition of Performance Team’s engineered solutions and distribution center capabilities to retail, wholesale and direct to consumer services will integrate ideally with Maersk Warehousing & Distribution’s regional network of 20+ facilities in the United States and Canada offering logistics solutions, transload, consolidation, e-commerce fulfillment, inland drayage, facility management, yard management and value-added services.

According to Maersk, the Warehousing & Distribution component of landside supply chains is increasingly the best control valve for the flow of goods to regional distribution centers, stores and consumers as businesses seek to improve their competitiveness, control inventory management and improve the consumer experience.

“Our customers now have the opportunity to add Performance Team’s omnichannel fulfillment services into their supply chain to create a hold and flow model customized to their specific needs. This approach to marketplace fluctuations combined with the scope of our Maersk Warehousing & Distribution services, creates added flexibility and winning choices for supply chain managers enabling them to better serve their customers in these challenging times. We believe our logistics strategy is well-positioned to support their end-to-end supply chain solution needs,” said Narin Phol, regional managing director of Maersk in North America.

Maersk is targeting the Warehousing & Distribution component to offer more supply chain options and flexibility to its Ocean customers. The global size of the Warehousing & Distribution sector is estimated at more than US$200 billion and for North America it is US$50 billion There is a significant growth opportunity for 3rd party Warehousing & Distribution players as only a small part of the Warehousing & Distribution sector in North America is currently outsourced and e-commerce is growing 12 per cent annually. Increasingly, retail brands are looking to continue to expand ecommerce sales to reach new customers to complement their store sales.

“A.P. Moller-Maersk’s commitment to maintaining what has made Performance Team successful makes this a tremendous opportunity for our customers and our employees. We’re excited to win more customers together and offer products based on our combined strengths,” said Craig Kaplan, CEO of Performance Team – who remains CEO of Performance Team after the transaction closed.