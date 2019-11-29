Maersk and Syngenta focus on supply chain innovation with the new 4PL contract

Basel, Switzerland — Syngenta and Maersk extended their partnership by signing a new contract for fourth-party logistics (4PL) concept. A 4PL logistics provider takes third-party logistics further by managing resources, technology, infrastructure and other logistics providers serving the client to design, build and provide customised supply chain solutions. The concept is part of Maersk’s Logistics & Services product offering and a key element of the strategy aimed at expanding its footprint in supply chain management solutions.

As a leading player in the agrochemical industry, Syngenta continuously looks for ways to optimise its supply chains to deliver on its ambition of producing food efficiently and responsibly and thus increasing productivity without harming the planet. A long-term cooperation with Maersk, the global integrator of container logistics, enables both parties to jointly develop solutions that not only respond to the current logistics needs of the industry, but also to those of the future.Marion Matthewman, Global Head of Logistics at Syngenta said: “Syngenta is happy to announce the extension of our partnership with Maersk to provide best in class 4PL. The partnership will support Syngenta’s recent commitment to reduce Carbon emissions from our supply chain by 50% by 2030 and help optimize supply operations guaranteeing the best delivery service to Syngenta’s Customers and Growers around the world.”

“The journey we are on together with Syngenta underpins the strategic transformation of Maersk into a true integrated container logistics provider. Our success in this depends on the success of our customers, to which we can contribute by developing solutions that optimise and simplify their supply chains. We are therefore on a continuous journey of looking for improvements in the supply chain”, says Klaus Rud Sejling, Global Head of Logistics & Services at Maersk.