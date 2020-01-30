Mack Trucks introduces new medium-duty model

Roanoke Valley, VA — Mack Trucks launched the all-new Mack MD Series of medium-duty trucks. Serial production of the Mack MD Series will begin in July 2020.

Mack also announced a $13 million investment to establish its Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO), a new manufacturing facility in the Roanoke Valley, Virginia, for the production of the Mack MD Series. The project will result in the creation of 250 new jobs.

“Mack Trucks is very proud to make this investment and to now offer a full lineup of Class 6 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, serving virtually every segment of the market,” said Martin Weissburg, Mack Trucks president. “With this investment, Mack is well-positioned for future success, and we’re taking orders for the new truck beginning today.”

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced the $13 million investment during an event with state and local officials at RVO. Gov. Northam approved a $700,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund for the project.

Mack’s investment is being used for equipment, tooling and building enhancements in the 280,000 square feet of the facility dedicated to the assembly of Mack medium-duty vehicles.

The Mack MD6, a Class 6 model, has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the MD7, a Class 7 model, has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds. Both models are exempt from the 12 per cent Federal Excise Tax (FET).

These new products will meet the needs of trucking applications requiring dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed, dump and tank truck vocations. The MD6 model does not require a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to operate for non-hazardous payloads.

“Already providing our customers a full product lineup of Class 8 vehicles, which includes straight trucks and cabover platforms, the Mack MD Series expands even further the solutions available to our customers,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of North American sales and marketing. “Now that we have a full lineup of Class 6 to Class 8 vehicles, customers desiring Mack’s distinctive durability and reliability now have an option for lighter GVWR configurations.”