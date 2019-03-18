Low-sulphur rules could trigger more slow steaming and transhipment: Drewry

London, UK — Shippers rightfully want more transparency regarding how the new fuel surcharge mechanisms will work, but they should be mindful of the potential risks to future service options, competition and rates if they don’t concede anything to carriers, according to Drewry Shipping Consultants.

Drewry says there is a general acceptance among shippers that they will have to pay more towards the fuel cost burden, although there are still a number of sticking points regarding the mechanics of how it should be done.

They caution that shippers might want to consider during negotiations that any cost saving today might raise the likelihood of another carrier bankruptcy in the manner of Hanjin Shipping, causing unwanted chaos in the supply chain and further reducing the competition, thus increasing the risk of much higher rates at a later date.

The reality is that carriers’ fuel costs will start to differ to a considerable degree as the new fuels are pumped into their ships; the variance to be largely driven by the type of fuel used.

A new report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) suggests that marine gasoil (MGO) will be the preferred option for shipowners (across all maritime sectors) from next year when the new 0.5% sulphur limit becomes law. Use of very low-sulphur fuel (VLSFO), which is expected to be cheaper at the outset, will gradually become more popular as concerns over the availability of blending materials dissipate.

“Some shipping companies may also be reluctant to adopt a new fuel immediately, and would prefer to use MGO until they have confidence that VLSFO will be easily available in ports and stable and compatible with similar grades,” the IEA said.

Operators with a higher quota of ships fitted with scrubbers that are able to continue to use the cheaper high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) stand to make significant operating expense savings, after the initial retrofitting investment. Last year, the premium between HSFO/IFO 380 and MGO at the port of Rotterdam was approximately $210 per tonne

Depending on their success in raising the fuel recovery rate, carriers will inevitably seek to mitigate the anticipated higher operating expenses. One potential side-effect from the new regulations could be greater slow-steaming and use of transhipment. The logic being that as ships sailing speed is reduced and round voyages are extended carriers will drop ports from rotations to ensure that transit times to key points remain competitive. Fewer direct port calls will induce greater need for transhipment and feeder operations. Drewry research shows that in the past there is a reasonably high correlation between incidences of transhipment globally (as a percentage of total port throughput) and bunker prices.

The upside from this shift towards more transhipment from a ports and terminals perspective, says Drewry, is that this will inflate the global port throughput sum as four container movements at the quayside will be required instead of two as with direct port-to-port calls.