Logistec’s CEO appointed to the Order of Canada

Montreal, QC — Logistec announcrf that president and CEO, Madeleine Paquin, has been appointed a Member of the Order of Canada for her role in leading innovation in supply chain practices and environmental protection, two major drivers of change in the Canadian economy.

“I am extremely proud that Madeleine Paquin is being presented with one of Canada’s highest civilian honours in recognition of her many achievements,” said George Jones, Chairman of Logistec Corporation.

Madeleine Paquin has overseen Logistec’s development for over 20 years, creating a network of port infrastructures and services to facilitate trade so Canada, and now the United States, can boast some of the most competitive supply chains in the world. Madeleine Paquin was also quick to realize that a healthy environment and a vibrant and robust economy go hand in hand, which is why she decided that the Logistec family had to find reliable and innovative solutions to help organizations facing environmental challenges. That was one of the most important decisions establishing Logistec as an environmental trailblazer.

Madeleine Paquin is a visionary and one of the most remarkable entrepreneurs of her generation. She has been honoured on many occasions for her business achievements. Her philanthropic deeds show her desire to make the world a better place and promote causes she cares about. One cause that is especially dear to her heart is The Neuro (The Montreal Neurological Institute and Hospital), a world-leading destination for brain research and advanced patient care.

Madeleine Paquin is one of 125 individuals being honoured by the Order of Canada this year. “I am really proud of this recognition because it encourages me to take concrete action in areas where I believe I can make a real difference: providing marine and environmental services, developing a new generation of leaders and talented women, and helping advance neurology and cancer research,” said Madeleine Paquin.