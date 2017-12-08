Logistec and the Port of Trois-Rivières strengthen partnership

Trois-Rivières, QC — The Trois-Rivières Port Authority (TRPA) announced that it has entered into an agreement with Logistec Stevedoring Inc. for the leasing and operation of its general cargo terminal. This agreement strengthens a long-standing business relationship between the Port of Trois-Rivières and one of the leading port terminal operators in North America.

Earlier this month, the TRPA completed the Dock 10 extension project. With a total cost of $14.8 million, this investment complements the work which began in 2010 at the general cargo terminal. This project included the redesign of outdoor storage areas 10 and 11 and the construction of warehouse 9, complementing the existing warehouses 10 and 11. This project was part of the implementation of the On Course for 2020 modernization plan, which required investments of $131.6 million, of which $49 million was funded by the TRPA, $22.2 million by the Government of Canada, $8.2 million by the Government of Quebec and $52.2 million by the private sector. This plan will be completed by the end of 2017, three years ahead of schedule.

As Ms. Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO of Logistec, explained, “With this agreement, Logistec reaffirms Trois- Rivières’ importance in our network of terminals. We applaud the TRPA’s efforts to equip the general cargo terminal with efficient infrastructure to meet market needs. We also thank the TRPA for their agreement.”

For its part, the TRPA is enthusiastic about building on a business relationship which dates back 50 years with a partner whose reputation and professionalism are second to none.

As Mr. Gaétan Boivin, President and CEO of the TRPA, explained, “We are proud to rely on a partner such as Logistec to provide Port of Trois-Rivières customers with stevedoring services which meet the highest standards of quality. Today, we are making it very clear to all those involved in the general cargo transportation industry that, following unprecedented modernization on the St. Lawrence River, the Port of Trois-Rivières has become the destination of choice for the transportation of non-containerized goods.”

The general cargo terminal to be operated by Logistec includes three warehouses of 17,943 m2 each and 36,000 m2 of outdoor storage space. With three wharves and excellent road and rail connections, this terminal represents a premium intermodal platform. Open year-round, access to the terminal is controlled 24/7. Logistec provides a fleet of handling equipment to efficiently meet the needs of shippers. The Port of Trois-Rivières workforce is renowned for the quality of their work and concern for their customers’ needs. With this new infrastructure and the agreement with Logistec, shippers will find that Trois-Rivières offers storage and intermodal transfer facilities that will contribute to the success of their supply chains.