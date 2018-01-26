Logistec and the Port of Trois-Rivières strengthen their long-standing partnership

Trois-Rivières, QC – In December 2017, The Trois-Rivières Port Authority (TRPA) completed the construction of Pier 9 and is pleased to have welcomed its first vessel on January 18, 2018. This wharf is part of the Port of Trois-Rivières’ general cargo terminals, which also includes Piers 10 and 11 as well as 36,000 square metres of outdoor storage and three warehouses. It is also efficiently served by rail and road connections. A new agreement has also been signed since January 1st with Logistec Stevedoring Inc.to operate this terminal.

The vessel Vectis Osprey, chartered by Fednav, docked at Pier 9 with a cargo of steel beams which was unloaded and stored at the terminal by Logistec. Final delivery to customers will be done by truck.

As Mr. Gaétan Boivin, President and CEO of the TRPA, explained, “The construction of Pier 9 represents the completion of the On Course for 2020 modernization plan, which required investments of $ 131.6 million. Pier 9 alone will have cost $ 14.8 million funded by the TRPA ($ 6.3 million), the Government of Quebec ($ 4.8 million) and the Government of Canada ($ 3.6 million)”.

“Operations at Pier 9 began shortly after the signing of our agreement with the Port of Trois-Rivières for the leasing and operation of the general cargo terminal. This wharf improves the services offered to our clients and we are confident it will help consolidate Logistec’s and the Port of Trois-Rivières’ leading position in the general cargo sector on the St. Lawrence River,” stated Mr. Michel Miron, Vice President of Operations at Logistec.