Logistec acquires Florida’s Pate Stevedore

Montreal, QC — Logistec Corporation announced its continuing expansion in the U.S. Gulf with the acquisition of Pensacola Stevedore Company (Pate Stevedore). Pate Stevedore provides professional cargo handling and distribution services at its Florida operations. With this new addition to the Logistec family, Logistec’s network grows to 61 terminals in 37 ports across North America.

Under the stewardship of the Pate family, Pate Stevedore has for several decades worked throughout the U.S. Gulf from Panama City to Pascagoula and like most companies whose services have withstood the test of time, Pate Stevedore has experienced both growth and change and today it is a well-established cargo handling service provider based in Pensacola with terminals in Pensacola, Milton and Panama City, Florida. The Pate dedication to providing superior quality service along with its commitment to leadership in cargo handling and logistics represents another key step in Logistec’s vision of providing customers transiting the U.S. Gulf with a unique, safe and integrated service offering.

Like Logistec, Pate Stevedore has a strong set of values and a dedicated team which continually strives to find innovative solutions for customers. Pate Stevedore will continue to operate under the same name for now, under the supervision of Matthew Pate who joins the Logistec family as General Manager.

The Logistec family is growing, now with over 2,400 people across its network, all with a common goal of going beyond for their customers. This acquisition represents Logistec’s continued commitment to look for ways to exceed customers’ expectations by coming together to share best-practices across its growing network.