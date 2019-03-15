Lion Electric launches all-electric class 8 urban truck

Mirabel, QC —The Lion Electric Co. unveiled its first all-electric Class 8 urban truck — the Lion8 — which will be commercialized this fall, with the first vehicle to be delivered to Société des Alcools du Québec (SAQ).

The Lion8 is designed, created, and manufactured to be electric and has a range of up to 400 kilometers on a single charge. The elimination of noise pollution, optimization of visibility, and turning radius make the Lion8’s driving experience safe, according to the company.

“We are very proud that The Lion Electric Co. is ready to commercially launch its first all-electric Class 8 urban truck now,” said Marc Bédard, Founder and CEO, The Lion Electric Co. “Day after day, the expertise, passion, and vision of our partners, suppliers, and employees continues to impress me. Thanks to them and the industry that fully supports the electrification of transportation, we were able to make possible what everyone said was impossible.”

Lion also benefitted from the Quebec Government’s support to develop this innovative technology. In fact, the Lion8 is a result of the 2013-2020 Climate Change Action Plan whose budget is derived from the Green Fund.

Lion8 Key Benefits:

Zero-emission solution: 40% of GHG emissions in Quebec come from transportation, specifically from heavy-duty vehicles;

No noise pollution;

80% energy cost reduction;

60% operational cost reduction: Lion8 components require very little maintenance and further minimize its total cost of ownership;

Lowest total cost of ownership;

Oil-free operation, with very few moving parts, and brakes that last longer thanks to a regenerative braking system;

Custom-built and engineered in Quebec to withstand North American weather and road conditions.

“Transportation electrification is part of a solution package to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, develop our economy, and create permanent, sustainable jobs,” said Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change. “I congratulate The Lion Electric Co. and its partners whom, thanks to their bold vision, are now positioned to conquer the electric truck market. It is with the help of innovative and pioneering companies like the Lion Electric Co. that Quebec continues to transition to a low-carbon future. Our government will continue to promote this promising industry as part of its efforts in the fight against climate change.”