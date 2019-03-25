Latest offering from Navis offered for container terminal and carrier operations

San Francisco, CA — Navis unveiled its new offering, ‘Navis Smart,’ providing new ways for container terminals and carriers alike to capture and process the abundance of available industry data to optimize planning, visibility and asset utilization. Launched at Navis World 2019, Navis Smart is a layer of technology that will enable and connect Navis solutions, applications and data from the ocean carrier and terminal side of the portfolio. Capturing and standardizing data for its customers will provide a foundation to apply machine learning to Navis applications, making the software smarter over time.

The Navis portfolio of terminal and carrier software solutions have collected and aggregated vast amounts of key ecosystem data for many years and there is a mounting desire amongst customers to access that untapped data to unlock additional value within their operations. The introduction of Navis Smart provides the shipping industry with the step change necessary to unleash the next wave of application intelligence – enabling insights from connected solutions and leveraging learning or cognitive computing, while simultaneously bringing down the total cost of ownership of assets.

“The industry has had many waves of innovation driven by standardization of the container up to the most recent automation and electrification of container handling machinery,” said Younus Aftab, Chief Product Officer at Navis. “In today’s digital economy, where data is more valuable than ever, we see smart applications leveraging data across multiple existing systems. The emergence of these smart applications will revolutionize the way terminals and carriers manage their operations. Smart applications that utilize this untapped data will drive the next wave of innovation and new opportunities for progressive improvements in asset utilization and operational performance. We’re excited to bring Navis Smart to market as we continue to provide our clients with solutions that continuously learn and improve to meet their daily needs.”

The Navis Smart solution enables applications to be developed and deployed without the need for upgrades so operational teams can get the benefits of new functionality faster. These benefits include faster and more nimble deployment of applications to multiple sites, greater real time visibility from various segments of the operation and an opportunity to lay the foundation for the next wave of machine learning innovation in the ocean supply chain.

At Navis World 2019, the company will present two of the first applications built with Navis Smart technology, including: