Lac-Mégantic railway bypass plan updated

Lac-Mégantic, QC — Transport Canada and the Quebec government announced the relocation of the Nantes and Frontenac railway operations to the Lac-Mégantic industrial park as part of the overall Lac-Mégantic railway bypass project.

“The transfer of rail operations to the Lac-Mégantic industrial park is an important step in the rail bypass project,” stated Transport Minister Marc Garneau. “It was a request made to me by several family members of the victims at a meeting last year, as well as by the community. I am very pleased with this result and we will continue to work with municipalities and citizens to carry out this important social reconstruction project.”

“The various consultation mechanisms for the Lac-Mégantic bypass project have allowed the public to express clearly their desire to relocate the Nantes and Frontenac railway operations to the Lac-Mégantic industrial park,” added François Jacques, MP for Mégantic, on behalf of François Bonnardel, Quebec Minister of Transport. “With this announcement, the Government of Quebec is demonstrating their listening and solidarity with the citizens of Lac-Mégantic.”

On May 11, 2018, the Governments of Canada and Quebec announced joint funding from the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec to build the Lac-Mégantic rail bypass. The choice of the final route is based on a number of studies carried out as part of the feasibility study conducted by the town of Lac-Mégantic.

The Government of Canada will fund 60% of the project while the Government of Quebec will fund the remaining 40%.

In addition to enhancing security, the relocation will reduce the noise generated by locomotives marshalling rail cars in Nantes and Frontenac and disrupting the residents living near the existing railroad.

For more information about the Lac-Mégantic rail bypass: https://www.tc.gc.ca/eng/lac-megantic-bypass.html