LA terminal implements new rail planning system

Seattle, WA — Tideworks Technology Inc. announced that TraPac, LLC has successfully gone live with Tideworks’ Spinnaker Planning Management solution at TraPac’s terminal in the Port of Los Angeles. This is part of TraPac’s larger project to automate rail operations at its Los Angeles container facility in order to effectively manage increasing rail volumes.

TraPac deployed Tideworks Spinnaker Planning Management System to support its automation of on-dock rail operations. Spinnaker integrated with TraPac’s existing systems to deliver the functionality needed to support automated rail operations for both eastbound and westbound trains at the terminal. The system enables TraPac to leverage key Spinnaker features such as graphical planning, pre-arrival consist visibility, rail schedule, drag and drop ramp assignment, container and railcar history, track layout, railcar and container query, list, sort and recap reporting, saved searches, graphical cone management, and customizable auto-plan rule validations and user access controls.

“We were thrilled to partner with TraPac on this project and look forward to growing our relationship with their team in the future,” said Todd Tatterson, vice president business development, Tideworks Technology. “We believe that Tideworks’ full suite of terminal operating system solutions can provide long-term value at TraPac’s Los Angeles container facility. For Tideworks, this project represents a major automation project in the LA/LGB port complex, which is a significant milestone for our company.”

Tideworks provided all associated implementation services to ensure the deployment went smoothly. This included project management, software configuration and installation, integration services, user training and go-live assistance. Tideworks will also provide ongoing maintenance and support services, which includes 24/7 technical support and regular software upgrades.

The terminal went live with Tideworks’ solutions on March 31, 2017.