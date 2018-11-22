Kuehne + Nagel acquires the Quick Group 

New York, NY — The Quick Group has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Kuehne + Nagel, one of the world’s leading logistics companies in the airfreight, seafreight, contract logistics, and overland businesses.

Quick will continue to offer tailor-made solutions to all the industries they serve and will operate as independent specialized product brands: Sterling Aviation, QuickSTAT, Quick Healthcare, and Quick Logistics. The Quick/Sterling team, including management, will continue to support their client base. Unitrans International Logistics will not be part of this transaction.

The partnership will offer Quick’s customers additional service and resource capabilities, with an expanded global footprint within Kuehne + Nagel’s operating network across more than 100 countries.

“We are very excited to become part of the Kuehne + Nagel Group and further expand the services we provide to our customers, with a clear focus on providing integrated logistics solutions with speed, control, communication, and IT efficiencies. We plan to continue leading the industry, providing the very best specialized solutions,” says Dominique Bischoff-Brown, CEO, The Quick Group of Companies.