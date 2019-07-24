Kuehne + Nagel acquires Canadian perishable forwarder

Toronto, ON — Kuehne + Nagel successfully completed the acquisition of Worldwide Perishable Canada Co. (WWP). The company is one of the largest freight forwarders in the country and a top player for perishables cargo being the market leader in tuna export. With a strong footprint on the East Coast, WWP will strengthen the existing Kuehne + Nagel perishables network in Canada.

“Perishables logistics is one of our strongest growth drivers at Kuehne + Nagel,” said Greg Martin, Regional Airfreight Manager Kuehne + Nagel North America. “Thus, we have been continuously investing in the expansion of our dedicated network: through selected acquisitions and by connecting key production countries to major markets. Setting up global certified standards which are reflected in our KN FreshChain solution, has further strengthened our perishables network worldwide, making it the largest in the industry.”

WWP was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Originally dedicated to serve a local demand in the Canadian export market it has grown into one of the country’s major perishables forwarders. The combined volume of both companies’ business portfolio will account for more than 17,000 tons air export of perishables per annum out of Canada strengthening Kuehne + Nagel’s market leading position in North America.

“We are looking forward to joining the Kuehne + Nagel Group. Combining the strengths of both companies, we will add outstanding value in the regional and international perishables business. For both, our customers and our employees this will generate growing perspectives and services,” commented Doug McRae, Chief Operating Officer Worldwide Perishables Canada Co.

Jamie Wood, National Manager Kuehne + Nagel Canada added: “Acquiring a specialized player in seafood logistics, Kuehne + Nagel consolidates its leading position in the market. Using the network and experience of both companies, our customers can benefit from an enhanced offering and the best possible solution to their needs.”