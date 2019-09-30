Korean shipbuilders join forces for smart-ship tech

South Korea’s container shipping giant Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) and shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) have joined forces on the research, development and innovation in the field of smart ship technologies.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding, the parties would conduct research on real-time service system based on IoT (Internet of Things), design on-shore platforms for optimized fleet operation, develop automated warehousing systems for ship materials and development economic navigation solutions.

HMM plans to promote the innovation of smart ship technologies underway of directly reflecting and testing operational data to its own container vessels.

In fact, certain part of smart ship solution related to optimized ship operation has already been completed and will be applied to seven out of twelve 23,000 TEU mega containerships ordered to DSME last year.

The ships are scheduled to be sequentially delivered from April 2020

HMM official said, “Joining forces between HMM and DSME will create a huge synergy,” and that “HMM will preemptively respond to both environmental regulations and digitization through operating 23,000 TEU ships outfitted with smart ship technologies.”