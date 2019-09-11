Kontainers adds CEVA Logistics to online platform

Newcastle, UK — Kontainers announced that CEVA Logistics has signed a multi-year contract with Kontainers to power its primary customer-facing e-commerce portal. CEVA will use Kontainers flagship product, Enterprise, which is designed for large freight forwarders with heavy transactional volumes requiring highly customized interfaces.

Acquired this year by CMA CGM, a world leader in shipping and logistics, CEVA’s use of Kontainers enables ocean freight customers to manage all shipments online on any internet-enabled device with a comprehensive range of freight transaction e-tools. Kontainers Enterprise provides a complete digital experience across twelve modules: instant rates, booking, customs, trucking, FCL/LCL, global schedules, BOL (bill of lading), chat support, dashboard analytics, payment system and a full back office application.

“We are ecstatic to announce that one of the world’s top ten freight forwarders has trusted Kontainers to provide its primary, customer facing solution for modern, ocean freight transaction e-commerce. This deal reinforces Kontainers position as the clear market leader in ocean freight e-commerce solutions for global logistics providers. More than 25% of the top 20 now use Kontainers as their primary e-commerce solution with the same amount again considering at a very advanced stage. We will now announce a new Top 20 Global Freight brand every month until the end of the year as the clear ramp up has accelerated the need for their e-commerce capabilities to address customer demand and to digitally engage and transact with business partners online. Kontainers software will power more than one million bookings in 2020.”