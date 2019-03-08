K + N Toronto branch achieves pharma certification

Toronto, ON — The Kuehne + Nagel branch in Toronto recently obtained KN PharmaChain seafreight certification, being the 200th certificate globally. Kuehne + Nagel customers in Ontario can now benefit from certified capabilities along the entire supply chain: KN PharmaChain certification ensures training, compliance and the highest quality standards for cold and temperature-controlled multimodal transportation and warehousing services.

“The ongoing trend in the pharma & healthcare industry towards stricter regulations on patient safety as well as strong market competition calls upon innovative logistics solutions. With now 200 certified operations, KN PharmaChain offers our customers integrated, technology enabledand reliable end-to-end logistics solutions covering the highest quality requirements across the globe. It is part of our strategy to provide highly specialised industry-specific solutions reflecting our customers’ needs,” says Dr. Detlef Trefzger, CEO of Kuehne + Nagel International AG.

The certification process is a core element of the KN PharmaChain solution to ensure standardised services across all locations and to guarantee the integrity of the products entrusted to Kuehne + Nagel at any time. The applied GxP standard is based on specific criteria of the Kuehne + Nagel Management System which has been audited and is continuously validated by pharma auditors.

“We are proud to be part of the KN PharmaChain family. Our pharma & healthcare customers can now benefit from superior compliance and enhanced reliability based on proven local expertise and a strong global network,” says Jamie Wood, National Manager Kuehne + Nagel Canada.

The global KN PharmaChain network includes 600,000 sqm of industry dedicated warehousing space and local teams of specially trained operators.