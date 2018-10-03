K + N strengthens footprint in Indonesia with acquisition of Wira Logistics

Schindellegi, Switzerland — Kuehne + Nagel announced the acquisition of the logistics operations of Wira Logistics, a leading Indonesian logistics company. According to the company, this acquisition will strengthen Kuehne + Nagel’s nationwide warehousing and distribution network in Indonesia.

Gianfranco Sgro, member of the Managing Board of Kuehne + Nagel International AG, responsible for contract logistics, says: “Indonesia is arguably the most important internet market in South East Asia in terms of its sheer size, emerging middle class and digitally savvy population. With this acquisition we can leverage our global eCommerce strategy. At the same time it allows us to strengthen our Contract Logistics footprint in Asia and our position as a leading logistics service provider. The tightened domestic network will further enhance our value proposition of providing fully integrated end-to-end logistics solutions to our customers across Indonesia.”

The expansion of Kuehne + Nagel’s warehousing and distribution capabilities in Indonesia where imports and exports account for close to US$ 300 billion annually has been a strategic focus for the company. The country’s burgeoning middle class is driving increased purchasing power making it an important consumer market for many companies.

“Kuehne + Nagel started operations in Indonesia in 1992. Over the years, we have become the logistics partner of choice for many blue chip multi-national corporations and local companies. These partnerships are a testament of our expertise and understanding of our customers’ needs, regardless of the size of their company. We are very excited by this acquisition and the additional opportunities that it will create for our business,” said Jens Drewes, President of Kuehne + Nagel South Asia Pacific.

“Wira is very proud to expand our fruitful relationship with Kuehne + Nagel. Our existing and future customers will stand to benefit from Kuehne + Nagel’s market-leading position, capabilities and global expertise,” said Ekahadi Djaja, President Commissioner, PT. Wira Logistics.