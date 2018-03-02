K + N launches digital platform of seafreight service offerings

Frankfurt, Germany — With the newly launched platform Sea Explorer Kuehne + Nagel offers digitally enabled insights into the largest seafreight service network, based on reliability, sustainability and transit time.

Sea Explorer offers Kuehne + Nagel’s customers an easy gateway to the company’s comprehensive overview of direct global seafreight services. With access to more than 3,000 vessels and more than 750 direct weekly services, Kuehne + Nagels network provides maximum flexibility in global container transport for all trades. Sea Explorer’s unique offering is based on the high level of integration and partnership with all major carriers.

“High levels of data transparency are of utmost importance in logistics. Through Sea Explorer our customers will be able to access the world largest portfolio of seafreight service offerings,” stated Otto Schacht, Member of the Managing Board of Kuehne + Nagel International AG, responsible for Seafreight. “Thus they can base their respective decisions not just on transit times parameters but also on sophisticated comparative data such as service reliability and emission rating. We strive to provide the maximum visibility, flexibility and information to our customers throughout the world. Sea Explorer is another important step in our digitalization approach.”

The platform is an extension of Kuehne + Nagel’s outstanding quote, book and track capabilities. It is based on business intelligence derived from different operational data: algorithms built from robust industry expertise are paired with big data and predictive analytics provided by Kuehne + Nagel’s data company LogIndex.

Within Sea Explorer, services are ranked by smart indicators, based on big data technology, including a dynamic reliability indicator (DRI), emission score, nominal carrying capacity insights and realistic transit times for every service.

Today about 75 per cent of the vessels arrive on-time and volatile reliability in lead times is one of the biggest challenges customers face in managing their inventory levels adequately. Through Sea Explorer customers now have the possibility to access comparative insights on service specific elements.