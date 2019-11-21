K + N expands overland network in Europe with Dutch acquisition

Rotterdam, Netherlands — Kuehne + Nagel announced the acquisition of the overland and logistics activities of Rotra, a company headquartered in the Netherlands with approximately 800 employees and a yearly net revenue of above EUR 100 million.

Following the recent takeover of the Jöbstl Group in Austria, this acquisition is another strategic step for Kuehne + Nagel in expanding its leading European overland network with strong positions in all major markets.

“Rotra is a leading and well-rooted player in the Netherlands and in Belgium — two of the centres of gravity for logistics in Europe,” says Stefan Paul, Member of the Management Board of Kuehne + Nagel International AG, responsible for Overland. “Their activities strategically complement Kuehne + Nagel’s existing network all over Europe; to the benefit of our local and international customers who will have access to our expanded service portfolio in this region.”

Rotra is a family-owned company that operates a fleet of over 200 trucks, providing Europe-wide overland transportation as well as contract logistics services for Dutch, Belgian and international customers. It manages cross dock facilities in the Netherlands and in Belgium.

Harm Roelofsen, Director and co-owner of Rotra, comments: “After more than a century of growing our family business, the time has now come to offer our customers an even wider road network and a broader range of services. Kuehne + Nagel, one of the leading logistics providers worldwide, is our partner of choice to enable further growth and at the same time offering our employees the best future development opportunities.”

Kuehne + Nagel will acquire the overland and logistics activities of Rotra. The seafreight and airfreight as well as the container terminal activities will remain with the current owners.