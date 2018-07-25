“K” Line, APL settle defamation lawsuit

Tokyo, Japan — “K” Line says it has settled a defamation lawsuit against APL Logistics, a subsidiary of Kintetsu World Express.

According to a statement from “K” Line, in September 2016, “K” Line said employees of APL Logistics had “circulated false emails stating a potential bankruptcy of “K” Line to their customers.”

“K” Line denied the report, noting its financial condition was sound and APL apologized for the statements made by his company’s workers.

In December 2016, “K” Line filed a lawsuit at the Tokyo District Court demanding damages in relation to the emails.

On Wednesday, “K” Line said APL Logistics and Kintetsu “acknowledged the fact that the emails included an erroneous report, expressed their regret and responded sincerely, and now we and APL have reached an amicable settlement in relation to that claim.”