Jardine Transport Group acquires Gil Trucking

Dartmouth, NS — Jardine Transport Group announced that it has acquired Gil Trucking, an open-deck, long-haul trucking company based in Saint Jacques, New Brunswick. Gil Trucking was established in 1987 and currently operates a fleet of more than forty power units servicing customers in Canada and the United States. With this latest acquisition, Jardine Transport Group operates a fleet of 150 power units and is the fastest growing truckload carrier in Atlantic Canada.

“The acquisition of Gil Trucking represents a continuation of Jardine Transport Group’s growth strategy that will enhance our geographic coverage and expand our customer base” said Dean Cull, Chairman of Jardine Transport Group.

Dion Cull, President of Jardine Transport Group, commented “Danny Soucy has built a very strong business, and I am pleased that he will remain as General Manager of Gil Trucking. The company has earned a loyal base of customers and assembled a high calibre team of employees and owner-operators. We welcome Danny and the entire Gil Trucking team to Jardine Transport Group”.

Danny Soucy, President and owner of Gil Trucking stated “We are pleased to have completed a transaction with Jardine Transport Group, a member of the SeaFort group of companies. I believe Jardine Transport Group will be an excellent owner of Gil Trucking, and I look forward to working with Dion and the Jardine Transport Group team to pursue further growth opportunities”.